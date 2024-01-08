Siemian completed eight of 20 passes for 70 yards and rushed twice for one yard in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots.

Siemian isn't exactly a prolific passer in pristine conditions, so it's no surprise that he struggled in snowy Foxborough, but Breece Hall's 178-yard rushing performance and the defense carried the Jets to victory. Siemian finishes the season with 724 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in five appearances (three starts). He was the fourth man up under center for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), Zach Wilson (concussion) and Tim Boyle, so Siemian will likely be looking to land a backup job somewhere next season.