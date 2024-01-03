Siemian will start Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, as coach Robert Saleh ruled Zach Wilson (concussion) out for the game Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Siemian will make a third consecutive start to close out the season. Across two previous starts and two relief appearances, Siemian has produced a 2:4 TD:INT while averaging a paltry 4.9 yards per pass attempt. With Siemian and Bailey Zappe at quarterback for the Jets and Patriots, respectively, Sunday's game is unlikely to feature much offense.