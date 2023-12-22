Siemian will start Sunday's game against the Commanders in place of Zach Wilson, who was ruled out Friday due to a concussion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Siemian will face a Washington defense that's at or near the bottom of the league in numerous statistical categories, though he'll have the keys to an offense that's been equally bad or perhaps even worse, averaging 14.4 points (30th in NFL) and 255.1 yards per game (32nd). Poor quarterback play has been a large part of the Jets' offensive struggles, and it's a trend Siemian is unlikely to change given his career 58.5 completion rate and 6.6 yards per attempt. He's fared poorly in his two relief appearances this season for the Jets in Weeks 13 and 15, completing 19 of 39 passes (48.7 percent) for 176 yards (4.5 YPA), with no touchdowns, two interceptions, four fumbles (two lost) and five sacks.