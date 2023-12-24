Siemian completed 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders. He also gained 18 rushing yards on four carries but lost a fumble.

Despite a matchup against arguably the worst secondary in the NFL, Siemian made little effort to stretch the field, with his longest completion going for 16 yards to Garrett Wilson. A huge performance from Breece Hall, both on the ground and through the air, built a 27-7 lead for the Jets by halftime, but after the defense squandered it in the second half, Siemian was able to lead a successful two-minute drill that ended in a game-winning field goal by Greg Zuerlein with five seconds left on the clock. There's no guarantee Zach Wilson will be able to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for Thursday's game against the Browns, so Siemian could get another start in Week 17 against a much stingier opponent.