Fumagalli caught a nine-yard pass on his only target of Sunday's 24-19 win over Cleveland.

Fumagalli snagged a quick pass over the middle near midfield during Denver's second drive of the game, helping set up a Courtland Sutton touchdown. After missing his entire rookie season with a hernia and serving as a healthy scratch for most of 2019, the catch was just the second of Fumagalli's young career. Rookie Andrew Beck, signed off waivers before the season began, has largely taken over the TE3 role thanks to his versatility in being able to shift into the backfield and contribute on special teams. Fumagalli was only on the field Sunday because veteran Jeff Heuerman (knee) was out. The Wisconsin product could return to the bench if Heuerman is able to return after the bye.

