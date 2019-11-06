Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Finally sees the field
Fumagalli caught a nine-yard pass on his only target of Sunday's 24-19 win over Cleveland.
Fumagalli snagged a quick pass over the middle near midfield during Denver's second drive of the game, helping set up a Courtland Sutton touchdown. After missing his entire rookie season with a hernia and serving as a healthy scratch for most of 2019, the catch was just the second of Fumagalli's young career. Rookie Andrew Beck, signed off waivers before the season began, has largely taken over the TE3 role thanks to his versatility in being able to shift into the backfield and contribute on special teams. Fumagalli was only on the field Sunday because veteran Jeff Heuerman (knee) was out. The Wisconsin product could return to the bench if Heuerman is able to return after the bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...