Troy Fumagalli: Let go from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fumagalli was cut from the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
Fumagalli is now slated to search elsewhere for playing opportunities following Monday's transaction. The 27-year-old hasn't played an NFL snap since his time with Denver back in 2020.
