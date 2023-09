The 49ers signed Fumagalli to their practice squad Wednesday.

A 2018 fifth-round pick by Denver, Fumagalli has struggled to stay on active rosters. The Wisconsin product appeared in 19 games from 2019 to 2020, totaling 14 catches for 118 yards and two scores, but he hasn't played in a regular-season game since. The 49ers have one of the better tight end corps in the NFL, so Fumagalli likely won't get many chances in 2023.