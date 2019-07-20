Fumagalli is day-to-day with a hip injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Fumagalli missed his rookie year thanks to a sports hernia injury but was supposedly healthy entering training camp. While this newest ailment doesn't sound serious, he is in a fierce competition for playing time with the likes of Jake Butt, Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman so any sort of absence could wind up being a major setback.

