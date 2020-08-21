Despite being the third receiver the Broncos took in the 2020 draft, Cleveland has managed to impress in camp, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

Cleveland's claim to fame is hauling in a 63-yard Hail Mary to top Tennessee in 2017. Still, after averaging just 319 yards per year in four seasons at Florida, it was a slight surprise for the Broncos to spend a seventh-round pick on him after drafting Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the first two rounds of the draft. The top of the receiving corps has shaken out, so it should be Cleveland, DaeSean Hamilton, Fred Brown, and Juwann Winfree competing for just one or two spots. If he comes up short, Cleveland could be a developmental project who can be stashed on the practice squad and make strides in 2021.