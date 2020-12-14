Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Miller (ankle) started running last week but isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

A couple of weeks back, Fangio suggested that Miller's potential return is a "moot point." There remains a slim chance that he could still return this season, especially with the playoffs out of reach. It's nevertheless an encouraging sign that Miller is able to run just three months after suffering a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle, an injury which typically takes a 5-to-6 month recovery. The 31-year-old should be at 100 percent for the 2021 campaign.