The Broncos don't plan to pick up the fifth-year option in Wilson's contract, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Wilson, who the Jets took with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, joined the Broncos in a trade with New York leading up to this year's draft. With his new team not in line to pick up his fifth-year option -- which would have been for a guaranteed $22.4 million -- the 24 year-old is in a position to become a free agent next March. For now, Wilson is slated to compete with first-round rookie Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham -- who started Denver's final two games of the 2023 regular season -- for the Week 1 starting assignment. While Nix is presumably viewed as the franchise's long-term answer at QB, in the short term, slotting at the position is up for grabs in advance of training camp.