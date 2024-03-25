Jets chairman Woody Johnson suggested Monday that if the Jets don't trade Wilson, they intend to keep the QB, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

That said, Cimini notes that the Jets remain motivated to deal Wilson, who last month was granted permission to speak to other teams about a possible trade. Given that Tyrod Taylor was recently signed by the Jets to back up Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), a change of scenery would no doubt benefit Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In three seasons since then, the 24-year-old has compiled a 12-21 record as a starter and thrown more interceptions (25) than TD passes (23).