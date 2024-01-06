Wilson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

It's an uneventful end to what could realistically be Wilson's final season with the Jets. The third-year quarterback missed the final three games of the 2023 campaign due to a concussion, but given how Wilson was yo-yo'd in and out of the starting lineup since Week 11, it's fair to question if the team had whittled away the 24-year-old's confidence to the point of no return. With Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) set to start next season, it's unclear what the future holds for Wilson in a Jets uniform.