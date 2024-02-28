General manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday that Wilson (concussion) has been given permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson ended the 2023 season on injured reserve while recovering from concussion symptoms, which cost him the Jets' final three games. The 2021 second overall pick's time being up in New York almost looks inevitable at this point, especially after he was moved back and forth between the starting lineup and bench throughout the 2023 campaign. If a trade partner doesn't emerge for Wilson, the Jets could opt to waive him rather than keeping him in the fold at a cap hit of $11.18 million for 2024. In any case, the Jets seem likely to prioritize an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot behind Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), with Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien being the other signal-callers on the roster.