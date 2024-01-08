The Jets will try to trade Wilson (concussion) in the offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This news comes as no surprise, though Rapoport's reporting adds more legitimacy to previous rumblings that Wilson's tenure with the Jets has come to a close. Wilson will first have to recover from the concussion that kept him out of New York's final three games before he can be moved. If the Jets fail to find a trade partner for the former second overall pick, they could release Wilson to clear space on the roster for a veteran backup to 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who is working his way back from a torn Achilles.