Wilson hasn't cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Patriots, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

With Wilson unavailable for Week 18 action, Trevor Siemian is in line to draw the start at QB for the Jets on Sunday. Meanwhile, coach Robert Saleh was non-committal Wednesday in terms of Wilson's future with the franchise, noting that he believed that the signal-caller has a long career ahead of him, but whether that will be with the Jets remains to be seen. In any case, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft finishes up his 2023 campaign with 2,271 passing yards to go along with eight TDs and seven interceptions in 12 games.