Cooper recorded two receptions on three targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

Cooper was an afterthought in the Cleveland offense, out-targeted by the likes of both David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones. He still recorded a par of chunk gains, highlighted by a 36-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. Cooper closed his first season in Cleveland just short of his career-high yardage total with 1,160, and he also chipped in nine touchdowns. While those are solid numbers, he could be in for a bigger 2023 campaign due to the benefit of playing with Deshaun Watson for all 17 games.