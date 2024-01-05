Cooper (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Considering that the Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, it's no surprise that the veteran wideout will be held out of Week 18 action. Cooper will thus target a potential return to action in the team's postseason opener. In his absence this weekend, look for the team's depth receivers to see added snaps, with fellow starter Elijah Moore (concussion) listed as questionable and also profiling as a candidate to be rested by the team.