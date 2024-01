Cooper (heel/rest) won't practice Tuesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that the Browns are attributing Cooper's absence from practice in part due to rest offers hope that his heel injury won't prevent him from playing in this Saturday's wild-card game in Houston. After producing a career-best stat line of 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets in the Browns' Week 16 win over the Texans, Cooper missed the final two regular-season contests with the injury.