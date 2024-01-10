Cooper (heel/rest) isn't practicing Wednesday but told reporters he'll be ready for Saturday's game in Houston, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Cooper missed the final two games of the regular season, including a Week 18 contest that had no potential to impact playoff seeding. He didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday, but the addition of 'rest' to his injury classification on the wild-card-round practice report suggests Cooper is expected to play this Saturday. He said he could've played Week 18 if needed, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.