Callaway led the team in receiving with three receptions on seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-10 preseason win against the Giants.

Callaway entered Thursday's preseason game with recent off-field baggage, but the rookie wideout didn't let that affect him. He showed his big-play ability by catching a short slant pass from Baker Mayfield that he took 54 yards to the house for a touchdown. If he continues to impress, he should have no problem overtaking Rashard Higgins as the team's No. 3 receiver.