Coach Hue Jackson relayed that Callaway is on track to start against the Steelers on Sunday even if Josh Gordon (hamstring) is available, as expected, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This nugget gives Callaway a degree of streaming appeal in Week 1, but with target-gobbling Jarvis Landry on hand and Gordon still likely to factor in some on Sunday, Callaway's fantasy upside in the contest is tough to peg, as the Browns open up their 2018 season with Tyrod Taylor at QB.