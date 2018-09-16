Browns' Antonio Callaway: Scores first touchdown Sunday
Callaway caught three of four targets for 81 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints. He also carried the ball twice for seven yards.
With Josh Gordon (hamstring) no longer a part of Cleveland's plans, Callaway drew the start opposite of Jarvis Landry against the Saints and made a memorable impression in his first NFL start. With just over a minute left in regulation, Tyrod Taylor hit Callaway for a 47-yard touchdown to give Cleveland the lead. It remains to be seen how involved Callaway will be going forward, however, as Rashard Higgins saw seven targets Sunday and dominated the snap count over the rookie in Week 1. Nonetheless, Callaway has the higher ceiling and could be a hot commodity on waivers this week.
