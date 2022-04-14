As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, the Browns are actively looking to trade Mayfield (shoulder), ESPN's Jake Trotter reports.

For his part, Mayfield, who acknowledged that he feels "disrespected" by the Browns after they traded for fellow QB Deshaun Watson last month, "is ready for the next chapter." With the Colts having dealt for Matt Ryan, Indianapolis -- once a preferred destination for Mayfield -- is out of the running to make a move for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 Draft. With that in mind, the Seahawks, who traded away Russell Wilson this offseason, continue to profile as a potential fit for Mayfield, who is under contract for the coming season at $18.9 million (fully guaranteed). The 27-year-old is bouncing back from a procedure that he underwent in January to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.