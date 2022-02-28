Mayfield (shoulder) is ahead of schedule in his rehab from shoulder surgery he underwent in Jan. 2022, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

At the time of Mayfield's surgery on his left shoulder (non-throwing), the Browns estimated the quarterback would begin light throwing in April and a full recovery in time for training camp. Cabot reports that doctors are encouraged by Mayfield's progress, noting the work he put in during the regular season to strengthen the damaged shoulder is having a positive impact on his recovery. At this point, Mayfield is expected to be the starting quarterback this upcoming season, working on the fifth and final year of his contact, although there has been speculation about the Browns exploring other options as a fallback plan.