Mayfield completed 19 of 30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

Mayfield wasn't very effective with just 5.5 yards per attempt, but he didn't need to be, as Nick Chubb (knee) and Kareem Hunt were effective out of the backfield while Jarvis Landry performed some trickery on a touchdown pass to Odell Beckham, who also rushed for a touchdown. It's fair to discount this performance as going up against a putrid Cowboys defense, and a Week 5 matchup against the Colts will be a better test, especially with Chubb sidelined. The Colts rank first in the league with just 159 passing yards allowed per game.