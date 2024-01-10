Tillman (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Tillman entered concussion protocol during the second half of Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. If he isn't ready for Saturday's game at Houston, the Browns will look to Marquise Goodwin (knee) and/or David Bell to take WR snaps alongside regular starters Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. The 23-year-old Tillman played more than 60 percent of snaps on offense in each of Cleveland's last 10 games, averaging 2.0 catches for 21.9 yards on 4.1 targets after the team traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit.