Tillman isn't practicing Tuesday due to a concussion, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman recorded three catches for 43 yards on six targets while playing 34 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bengals before he exited in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. The wideout's absence from practice two days later suggests he's following concussion protocol, putting his status firmly in question for this Saturday's wild-card game in Houston. If Tillman is unable to play, David Bell would likely serve as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Amari Cooper (heel) and Elijah Moore.