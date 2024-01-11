Tillman (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman, who was forced out of the second half of this past Sunday's loss to Cincinnati due to a concussion, will thus target a potential return to action in the divisional round of the postseason, should Cleveland advance. In his absence, David Bell and/or Marquise Goodwin (knee) are candidates to log added snaps this weekend alongside the team's top wideouts, Amari Cooper (heel) and Elijah Moore.