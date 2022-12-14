Jones recorded seven tackles (four solo), two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals.

Jones played a season-high 54 snaps on defense, as he's taken over the team's starting middle-linebacker role in the absence of Sione Takitaki, who is out for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL. Jones' interception was his first since the 2020 season, while his two passes defensed where his first of the 2022 campaign. He'll work to remain a force in Week 15 against the Ravens.