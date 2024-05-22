Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Wednesday that Watson is throwing every other day as the QB continues his rehab from a season-ending shoulder injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reports.

Per Oyefusi, Watson threw passes during Tuesday's session, but didn't do so Wednesday, though he did participate in individual and team drills. In regard to how Watson has looked during the Browns' current OTAs, Stefanski noted that "he looked like himself to me. I've been able to watch him the last couple of weeks now that we've gotten into phase 2. So, I've seen him throw. He's making great progress. We will just continue to follow the medical team on this but he looks like himself." Watson is bouncing back from surgery last November to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder, so the Browns are proceeding deliberately with their top signal-caller in anticipation of him being ready for Week 1. With Watson not throwing Wednesday, Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley took the bulk of the reps in team drills.