Watson (shoulder) is throwing passes in 7-on-7 drills Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It's the first time Watson has thrown passes in 7-on-7s during the offseason, making this a tangible step forward on the first day of June minicamp. He seems to be on track for 11-on-11s at the start of training camp in late July, although it's not a guarantee given that the Browns seem inclined toward caution. Watson had surgery last November to repair a displaced glenoid fracture in his right shoulder -- an uncommon injury without any known precedent among NFL quarterbacks. He seems to be progressing as the Browns had hoped, with Petrak noting that Watson's throwing velocity looked good during Tuesday's practice.