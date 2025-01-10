After rupturing his Achilles again, Watson underwent another surgery Thursday to address the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

As a result of the setback, Watson's 2025 season could now be in jeopardy. Look for further details regarding Watson's estimated recovery timeline to emerge in the coming days and weeks, but the Browns figure to fortify their depth at the quarterback position this offseason, via free agency, trade or through the 2025 NFL draft in which Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall selection.