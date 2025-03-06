Watson (Achilles) has agreed to a contract restructure that frees up $36 million in 2025 cap space for the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The agreement likely adds another void year to the contract while also converting base salary into a bonus. Watson still figures to get all the money from his disastrous, fully guaranteed contract, although he may eventually play out the end of the deal as a backup or even be released. His 2024 campaign ended in October after he ruptured his right Achilles' tendon -- an injury that was surgically repaired shortly thereafter, only for Watson to re-rupture the tendon later on. He had a second surgery Jan. 9, making him unlikely to be ready for Week 1 of 2025 (almost exactly eight months later). Watson has been rehabbing at the team facility but is expected to miss "significant time in the 2025 season," according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Once healthy, Watson may have to settle for a backup role, be it behind a rookie or another veteran.