Watson (suspension) is eligible to begin practicing Monday and remains on track to make his Browns and season debuts Week 13 in Houston, The Athletic reports.

According to the terms of the 11-game suspension he received Aug. 30 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Watson remained away from the Browns from the end of the preseason through Oct. 10, when he was eligible to rejoin the team facility. Over the past month, Watson was able to work out and the facility and sit in during team meetings, but now he'll be able to take the practice field with the rest of his teammates for the next three weeks before suiting up on game day for the first time. General manager Andrew Berry said back on Nov. 2 that Watson will reclaim the starting quarterback job when first available Week 13, and there's little reason to think that the Browns' plans on that front have changed while the team has gotten off to a 3-6 start to the season with Jacoby Brissett presiding over the offense.