Delpit (thigh) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Delpit logged a DNP on Wednesday, so this is a step in the right direction and puts him closer to being on track to suit up Sunday against the Broncos. Considering he was able to play 100 percent of the team's snaps on defense in Week 11 against the Steelers, Delpit is probably on the right side of questionable for Week 12.