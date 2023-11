Delpit recorded 10 tackles and half a sack in Sunday's 27-0 win over Arizona in Week 9.

Delpit teamed up on the sack with Dalvin Tomlinson in the fourth quarter, forcing the Cardinals into their sixth three-and-out drive. It was the first sack of the season for Delpit, who has double-digit tackles twice in the last three games and leads Cleveland with 53 takedowns.