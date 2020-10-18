site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-jamie-gillan-set-to-play-against-steelers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Jamie Gillan: Set to play against Steelers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gillan (groin) is active Week 6 against Pittsburgh.
A groin injury suffered in practice this week led Gillan to enter with a "questionable" tag, but he'll ultimately make the active roster, preventing Cody Parkey from having to take on the role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read