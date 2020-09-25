Landry said he's getting closer to being 100 percent following offseason hip surgery, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry acknowledge he's not fully back from the surgery he underwent in February. At the time he was given a six-to-eight month recovery timeline, and he's still a few weeks away from the eight-month mark. "I'm still working through things,'' he said. "I'm giving it my best, giving it my all when I am out there. Obviously, whatever my 100 percent is on Sunday, that's what I'm giving." Landry's had a modest start to the season with eight catches (nine targets) and 107 receiving yards through the first two weeks. If the Browns continue to run like they did in last week's win over the Bengals -- they ran 60 percent of the time and attempted just 23 passes -- targets will be capped for Landry and fellow wideout Odell Beckham.