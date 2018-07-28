Janis was absent from Saturday's practice due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Janis spent most of last season serving as a special teams player in Green Bay and will take aim at a similar role for the Browns this season. His attempt at earning a 53-man spot will temporarily be put on hold by a knee injury, and there's no indication at this point how long he's expected to remain sidelined.

