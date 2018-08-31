Browns' Jeff Janis: Cut by Browns
Janis was let go by the Browns on Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Janis was competing for a depth receiver role with the Browns, but his biggest strength was considered to be his special teams contribution. He spent his first four seasons with the Packers, but was hoping for a new home in Cleveland. However, he has been sent packing once again and will be forced to find a new opportunity. His aforementioned special teams production will presumably have some teams calling.
