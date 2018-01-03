Janis caught two passes for 12 yards over 16 games during the 2017 season.

Janis did not catch a pass until Week 16, and the five targets he saw all season were his fewest since his rookie year of 2014. However, he managed to stay on the roster all season thanks to his superior skills on punt and kick coverage. With just 17 receptions over four seasons Janis is no longer really a fantasy prospect, but his work on special teams will give him a chance to stick around with the Packers in 2018.