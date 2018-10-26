Schobert is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Schobert's lack of availability is no surprise, considering that he has not yet returned to practice since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6. Christian Kirksey is expected to once again shift to middle linebacker, allowing Genard Avery to slot into the starting defensive lineup. Schobert should be considered week-to-week.