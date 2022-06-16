Elliott practiced as a member of the Browns' first-team defense during minicamp this past week, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The 2020 third-round pick played 16 games with three starts last season, notching 26 tackles over 439 defensive snaps, before he suffered a knee injury during the team's Week 18 win over the Bengals. Elliott's positive health status this offseason, combined with the loss of defensive tackle Malik Jackson, should help launch him toward a starting role alongside Taven Bryan.