Thornhill logged seven tackles (six solo) in Cleveland's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Thornhill led the Browns in tackles during Sunday's loss and has now compiled seven or more tackles in three of the past four games. The 28-year-old is currently on pace for a new career high in tackles and will look to continue producing versus the Cardinals next week.
More News
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Cleared for Monday Night Football•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Gets questionable tag•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Still recovering from injury•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Inactive against Bengals•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Inks deal with Cleveland•