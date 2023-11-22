Thornhill (calf) will not participate at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thornhill sat out of Sunday's win versus the Steelers due to a calf injury, and he's now missing the Browns' first practice of the new week. Unless he can practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday, he'll likely be sidelined again in Week 12.
More News
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Won't play vs. Steelers•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Not on practice field Wednesday•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Will not return•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Questionable to return•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Leads team in tackles•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Cleared for Monday Night Football•