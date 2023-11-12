Thornhill (calf) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thornhill exited early in the second half with the injury and was originally labeled questionable to return. However, the Virginia product will not be able to return, which should leave extra work for Rodney McLeod.
