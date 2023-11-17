Thornhill (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus Pittsburgh, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thornhill will be sidelined for the second time this season in Week 11 as he nurses a calf injury he sustained in Week 10 at Baltimore. In his absence, Rodney McLeod will probably start at safety next to Grant Delpit on Sunday.
