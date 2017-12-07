Garrett (ankle) was not present on Wednesday's injury report for the Browns.

Garrett tweaked his left ankle during Sunday's loss to the Chargers and appeared bothered by the injury throughout the game, but apparently showed no ill effects at practice Wednesday. It still may be worth keeping an eye on the rookie first-overall pick's practice reps the rest of the week, but at this point he seems ready for Week 14.

