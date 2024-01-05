Garrett (shoulder/hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett was held out of Friday's practice due to a sore hamstring and he'll miss his first game of the year in Week 18. The current Defensive Player of the Year favorite finishes Cleveland's regular season with 42 total tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks, while forcing four fumbles and deflecting three passes. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should see increased snaps on the Browns' defensive line in Garrett's stead.